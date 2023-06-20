Staunton City Council to discuss Solar Energy Facility

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -There will be a public hearing and consideration at the next Staunton City Council meeting on June 22.

This will for the special use permit for a Solar Energy Facility, that not everyone in the community is supportive of. WHSV spoke with Staunton resident Annie Dixon in May about her concerns.

”It is 95 acres, about 57 of those acres would be under panel so visually that is an issue. A lot of people are worried about property values.” said Dixon.

Senior Planner and Zoning Administrator for Staunton, Rodney Rhodes said the city staff and planning commission are recommending approval on the special use permit, with 20 conditions that will ensure this project is done with minimal impacts to the city.

”It has very limited impacts on public infrastructure. It would not create any additional traffic no additional demands on water and sewer. It would have limited impacts on the surrounding area.” said Rhodes.

Rhodes said that it will be up to city council to make the decision.

“There are two public hearings associated with that. One before the planning commission and one before city council. After the planning commission hearing the planning commission then makes a recommendation to city council but ultimately the decision to approve the special use permit is up to city council.” said Rhodes.

Rhodes said if the special use permit passes, the next city step would be the review and approval of a cite plan.

