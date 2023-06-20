Staunton “Right of Way Maintenance” program causing frustrations

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Public Works’ “Right of Way Maintenance” program causing frustrations from homeowners in Staunton.

The program helps maintain and preserve sidewalks in the city. Staunton Public Works director Jeff Johnston said weeds will inevitably destroy a sidewalk and make it unsafe for people to walk on.

Johnston said that nature does not stop, but public works slows down the degradation as much as they can.

“Mother nature doesn’t sleep, mother nature doesn’t take holidays, mother nature is at work regardless of what we do,” Johnston said. “It’s our job to slow that down and delay that as long as we can on behalf of the citizens of Staunton.”

Public works will spray certain sections of sidewalks and curbs with a commercial herbicide most similar to Round-Up. Johnston said there is only one person at public works who does it and they meet the standards of the Virginia Department of Agriculture.

“First thing to bear in mind is we are using commercially available compounds, the same thing you can buy off the shelf at any home improvement store,” Johnston said. “The difference is we have a trained and licensed applicator, who is the only one at public works who will distribute those compounds.”

Johnston said this program cannot give warning to people because some areas might need more spray than others and weather plays a huge role in deciding if areas can be sprayed or not.

This program runs every summer and Johnston said people can maintain the sidewalk outside their home if they do not want the herbicide to be sprayed outside their home. Johnston said the chemicals only get sprayed in the areas that need it, as infrequently as possible because they are dangerous chemicals.

Jason LaRose, owner of Queen’s city Silviculture, said there are alternative ways to dealing with weeds on the sidewalk as well as residential property.

“Plants have evolved to grow, they need a layer of organic matter decomposing to complete their life cycle,” LaRose said. “By using mulch instead of chemicals, one you are keeping chemicals out of the stream, keeping them out of your neighbor’s property, keeping them our of the water and building soil with mulch.”

LaRose said mechanical tools and manual labor can also help remove weeds and unwanted vegetation from lawns, gardens and sidewalks. He also said some weeds, including clovers and dandelions, actually help plants and insects survive longer and are a vital part of the ecosystem.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.