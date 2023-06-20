Draw Your Weather
Staying safe around dying trees this summer

Summer days leave longer exposure for plants and trees resulting in growth and potential...
Summer days leave longer exposure for plants and trees resulting in growth and potential problems for the trees for pedestrians and cars alike.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Summer days leave longer exposure for plants and trees resulting in growth and potential problems for the trees.

When trees grow and blossom, their leaves create a canopy underneath. This “canopy” can cause plants under the tree to die and even limbs on the same tree. The canopy blocks sunlight from reaching certain parts of the tree and that limb and leaves can no longer undergo photosynthesis.

Kris Schmadt with the Staunton Tree Services said trees have a way to prune themselves when they no longer function like they are supposed to.

“Usually because the tree limb isn’t getting enough light anymore and so the tree kind of naturally prunes itself,” Schmadt said. “It says hey, you’re not doing photosynthesis anymore, I’m going to let you go. It’' shed a dead limb and that dead limb, depending on the size, could be hazardous and would need to be talked to somebody about.”

Schmadt said that limbs of the tree do not mean the entire tree is dying; he also said that if warning signs of the tree dying are imminent, it’s more cost effective to get rid of the tree as a whole instead of pruning it multiple times before it needs to be taken care of.

Staunton Tree Services works with customers to prevent disasters associated with trees, but to also save the tree as much as possible. Schmadt said that tree work that is high up, should be left for professionals with the right equipment.

“Ladders and tree work do not mix, I always tell customers that tree work is not necessarily cheap but it’s generally cheaper than hospital bills,” Schmadt said. “If it is something you can’t reach without getting on a ladder, it’s probably something you should call somebody about.”

Schamdt said tree work is heavily dependent on weather. He said it is hard to scale trees while they’re slick from the rain, and the machinery can act as a lightning rod in a storm.

Schamdt said most tree service companies offer free estimates to customers that might have a problematic tree. He also encourages people to reach out to their locality if they see a tree in a public space that needs maintenance as well as VDOT if a tree on major roads can cause issues.

