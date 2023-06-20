Draw Your Weather
Va. jury convicts ‘Tiger King’ star for wildlife trafficking

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle had been accused of illegally purchasing lion clubs in Frederick County in...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bhagavan “Doc” Antle - known for his appearance on Netflix’s “Tiger King” - was convicted last week on two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

He had been accused of illegally purchasing lion clubs in Frederick County in Virginia for display at his zoo in South Carolina.

The jury in the case also handed down not guilty verdicts on five other misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty, according to the Winchester Star.

“Virginia’s animal cruelty laws are not taken lightly by my office,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I’m proud of my Animal Law Unit for their tireless work and I’m thrilled that the jury not only agreed with us but sent a message that Virginia does not tolerate wildlife animal trafficking.”

Antle’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2023.

