What to look out for to know if you are having a Heat Stroke

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Higher temperatures and humidity, if you’re not careful, can put you at risk for Heat Exhaustion or a Heath Stroke.

While there has not been a lot of hot weather yet, June 21 is the first official day of Summer.

Physician Assistant for Augusta Health, Catherine Wilson, said a heat stroke is when you have a body temperature above 104 degrees. Wilson added some symptoms include: confusion, hallucinations, trouble walking or concentrating, seizures, or loss of consciousness.

If not treated quickly, heat strokes can be life threatening.

If you are exercising outdoors, to go earlier in the day and to take frequent breaks. Make sure to drink water, wear loose fitting clothing, and minimal layers, said Wilson.

While anyone can have a Heat Stroke or Heat Exhaustion, it is more common for certain groups.

”The populations that are at higher risk for Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke are going to be the elderly or young children and babies. Pregnant women, people with certain medical conditions such as diabetes or heart conditions or are taking certain medications.” said Wilson.

Wilson said to be careful with 4th of July coming up and to remember that drinking excessive alcohol can increase your risk for Heat Stroke.

Being in a car for a prolonged period of time can be dangerous in the hot weather, according to Wilson.

“We are getting children out of the car anytime we are making stops even if we are making short stops to avoid them being exposed to prolonged heat.” said Wilson

If you are having symptoms of Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke, go immediately into an air conditioned area or an area with shade. You should dampen your skin, have a fan blowing on you, or place ice packs on areas like the neck or underarms and seek medical care quickly, according to Wilson.

