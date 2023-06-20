Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.(Norwood Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mike Schell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Norwood woman accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old child away from his home says she posed as a child protective services investigator “in an attempt to scare the parent,” court records show.

“I had been drinking since I woke up that morning. I walked to Kroger to get more beer on the walk home I saw a young child that I felt wasn’t being supervised so in an attempt to scare the parent I pretended to be from CPS,” reads an affidavit signed by Lisa Nacrelli and filed Monday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday on a child enticement charge and held overnight at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Norwood police say she tried to lure the boy away from his home on Saturday.

The child’s family says the whole thing was caught on their security camera.

“[She] touched him uncomfortably enough to where he put his hands up,” his father told FOX19 NOW. “We’ve taught him stranger danger, and he put his hands up and said, ‘I have to go talk to my mom.’”

The boy’s mother came outside, and the suspect - later identified by police as Nacrelli - claimed she was with child protective services to do an inspection.

The father said he thinks the woman had a counterfeit CPS badge.

He said they allowed her to inspect their home and then she left.

During her bond hearing Tuesday morning, Nacrelli shook her head in denial as the assistant county prosecutor read the charge against her. She stopped shaking it by the time he read aloud her statement to the police in the affidavit.

She cried as Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates considered her bond and asked about her housing situation.

She wanted to talk to the judge, but her attorney advised her against it. Her attorney said in court she is unemployed and lives with a roommate.

Judge Yates ordered her released from jail on her own recognizance with electronic monitoring.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malnourished horse found on property in Shenandoah County.
Nearly 100 horses taken from property in Shenandoah County with inadequate living conditions
Crash on Route 33 closes westbound lane in Rockingham County
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police officer fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much needed rain this week
Jon Henry General Store in New Market received a $50,000 grant from the VA Dept. of Agriculture...
Jon Henry General Store awarded $50k grant for produce pavilion
WHSV Fast Cast 6-20-23
Ten wineries and eight craft vendors will be handing out their best products at the Museum of...
Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival this weekend