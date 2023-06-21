Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

10-year-old holds lemonade stand to raise money for school supplies, clothes

An Indiana girl says she is running a lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes. (Source: WPTA)
By Samantha Condra and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - A 10-year-old girl in Indiana is running a lemonade stand with her siblings to earn money for school supplies.

WPTA reports that 10-year-old Naivy Bloxson has been putting up the stand for about six years with the kids’ idea of helping their mother buy school supplies and clothes for the family.

Danielle Bloxson, Naivy’s mother, said the lemonade stand has grown so much in popularity through the years that her kids have also been able to purchase extras like hoverboards and scooters to ride downtown.

“I get them all the things they need, and it gives them the chance to spend the money on what they want,” Danielle Bloxson said.

The mother said it also gives her a chance to use the stand as a learning experience for her kids.

“I work in a school, so I know how important learning, counting money, interacting with people is and great assets to have when they get older,” Danielle Bloxson said.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department, police and other community members have also made a stop by the stand this year.

The Bloxson family said the fire department comes by every year.

According to the family, a cup of lemonade costs 50 cents and customers can get a half gallon for $5. The lemonade comes in regular, raspberry and cherry pomegranate flavors.

The Bloxson family lemonade stand is located on Putnam Street and Danielle Bloxson said she can also be contacted on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas...
41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
A black bear (file)
Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
3 sentenced to more than 100 years for killing an ex-Indiana University football player
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger
This wanted poster provided by the U.S. Marshals shows Ian Cleary, of Saratoga, Calif. U.S....
Campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years after ‘So I raped you’ Facebook message
FILE - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the...
House poised to censure Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations