Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Bridgewater College honors fallen officers through student awards

By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College honors fallen officers Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson and John Painter through student awards in their awards ceremony.

Starting this year, Bridgewater will open nominations for the award in the spring, and any member of the Bridgewater community can nominate a current student who embody the characteristics of the officers before their final call.

Leslie Frere, vice president of student life and the dean of students at Bridgewater College, said this award helps keep the legacy of the officers alive.

“Students who are really selfless about giving back to the community but also in a way that is really humble,” Frere said. “They’re not doing it for anything besides the love of their community. It’s really easy to see those qualities and characteristics come out.”

Frere said the award will help the campus remember the officers, even after the cycle of students completely change. She also said giving permanent recognition will keep the campus moving forward and enjoying the long-lasting memories of the two officers.

“Being able to shine a light on their names and the character traits that they themselves demonstrated and appreciated by others,” Frere said. “Making sure it’s an annual event, that’s one of the best ways to continue to honor them and the work they did here.”

Students and faculty receive a campus wide email in the beginning of the spring semester and a nomination committee decide on the winner of the award and present it to the student during Bridgewater’s annual award celebration.

The first student to receive the award was Emily Dell. A senior at Bridgewater College studying businesses administration and economics. She plans to pursue a career in forensic accounting following her graduation from Bridgewater.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas...
41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
A black bear (file)
Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

Latest News

June is National Hunger Awareness Month and food insecurity is a big issue across the...
Page County seeing significant food insecurity
This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
Bridgewater College honors fallen officers through student awards
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash