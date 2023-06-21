Bridgewater hosting internet safety series at Sipe Center

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Bridgewater is hosting the second installment of its summer internet safety series on Wednesday night at the Sipe Center. The event will focus on the connections between the internet, social media, and human trafficking.

New Creation Founding Executive Director Sabrina Dorman-Andrew will be the event’s main speaker. New Creation is a nonprofit that works to counteract human trafficking on the local and global levels.

“She’ll talk about different forms of social media and how they can act as a recruitment for human trafficking and then some ways to be able to avoid that or to recognize what’s occurring so it should be very informative,” said Megan Byler, Bridgewater’s Assistant Town Manager for Public Works.

The town will host four more similar events throughout the summer on a variety of internet safety topics.

“We have topics on health care fraud for senior citizens, on how to be able to understand what emails you can trust versus what can be problematic, we have just general internet safety,” said Byler.

Byler said the town wanted to expand the options it had at Sipe Center and has decided to begin offering various educational series.

“We’re open for anybody to come it’s free for everybody. We tried to come up with a variety of topics that might interest different audience members so we have some of our topics that are geared specifically toward senior citizens although anybody is welcome, and then we have others that are geared more toward young adults or young families,” she said.

All the internet safety events will be hosted at the Sipe Center at 6:30 p.m. you can find the remaining events below.

June 28- Healthcare Fraud Affecting Senior Citizens

July 12- Relevant Issues in National Cybersecurity

August 2- Can I Trust that Email?

August 9- General Internet Safety and Best Practices

