Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Harrisonburg City School’s Mobile Café returns

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Schools Mobile Café is back making its rounds throughout the city.

“We know that our student’s nutrition needs don’t go away because school is out, so this is an opportunity for us to provide healthy meals to our students when we are not serving those in school,” Andrea Early, director of school nutrition for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

The Mobile Café has been a part of the summertime routine for Harrisonburg students since 2017.

In the last six years, it has grown to serve even more communities.

“This program also allows us to connect with our families in our neighborhoods and so that really builds that school, community connection,” Early said.

Two mobile cafes operate Monday through Friday until the end of July.

Lunches are also served at each Harrisonburg City School during the summer.

“Grocery prices are through the roof and by going out to neighborhoods and providing one meal a day for our students that can really help families to decrease that grocery bill a little bit,” Early said.

Early said through partnerships they are able to make the mobile café worth looking forward to.

They are able to offer fresh produce to families on top of lunch weekly with the help of Vine and Fig.

She said some days activities with Harrisonburg Fire and Police and even live music will be offered to get even more interest in the cafe.

Mobile Café Route (big bus)

  • Spotswood Mobile Home Park 1715 Country Club Ct. 11:00 – 11:20
  • Country Club Court Country Club Ct. 11:30 – 11:50
  • Liberty Square Founders Way 12:00 – 12:20
  • Harris Gardens 215 Vine St. 12:30 – 12:50
  • Northfield Court Northfield Ct. 1:00 – 1:20
  • NENA Community Center 505 Broad St. 1:30 – 1:45
  • Ridgeway Mennonite Church 546 Franklin St. 1:55 – 2:15
  • Dutch Mill/Holly Court 97 Dutch Mill Ct. 2:25 – 2:45
  • Mobile Café II Route (smaller truck)
  • Mosby Heights 2510 Mosby Ct. 11:00 – 11:20
  • Meriwether Hills 151 Colonial Drive 11:30 – 11:50
  • University Place 36 South Ave. 12:00 – 12:20
  • Deer Run 899 Port Republic Rd. 12:30 – 12:50

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
A property in Portage County, Ohio, was discovered to be holding the remains of nearly 150 dead...
GRAPHIC: 146 dogs found dead in home, authorities say
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas...
41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward
Christopher Pierce, 47, died while rescuing his daughter from a rip current in Panama City...
Father sacrifices life to save daughter from rip current, authorities say

Latest News

Every participant gets a pack of nalaxone just for completing the training.
Massanutten Library hopes to save lives with free opioid education series
VBL Host Families 6-20-23
Stuarts Draft RCBL Shockers 6-20-23
Harrisonburg City School’s Mobile Café returns