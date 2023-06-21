Harrisonburg City School’s Mobile Café returns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Schools Mobile Café is back making its rounds throughout the city.

“We know that our student’s nutrition needs don’t go away because school is out, so this is an opportunity for us to provide healthy meals to our students when we are not serving those in school,” Andrea Early, director of school nutrition for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

The Mobile Café has been a part of the summertime routine for Harrisonburg students since 2017.

In the last six years, it has grown to serve even more communities.

“This program also allows us to connect with our families in our neighborhoods and so that really builds that school, community connection,” Early said.

Two mobile cafes operate Monday through Friday until the end of July.

Lunches are also served at each Harrisonburg City School during the summer.

“Grocery prices are through the roof and by going out to neighborhoods and providing one meal a day for our students that can really help families to decrease that grocery bill a little bit,” Early said.

Early said through partnerships they are able to make the mobile café worth looking forward to.

They are able to offer fresh produce to families on top of lunch weekly with the help of Vine and Fig.

She said some days activities with Harrisonburg Fire and Police and even live music will be offered to get even more interest in the cafe.

Mobile Café Route (big bus)

Spotswood Mobile Home Park 1715 Country Club Ct. 11:00 – 11:20

Country Club Court Country Club Ct. 11:30 – 11:50

Liberty Square Founders Way 12:00 – 12:20

Harris Gardens 215 Vine St. 12:30 – 12:50

Northfield Court Northfield Ct. 1:00 – 1:20

NENA Community Center 505 Broad St. 1:30 – 1:45

Ridgeway Mennonite Church 546 Franklin St. 1:55 – 2:15

Dutch Mill/Holly Court 97 Dutch Mill Ct. 2:25 – 2:45

Mobile Café II Route (smaller truck)

Mosby Heights 2510 Mosby Ct. 11:00 – 11:20

Meriwether Hills 151 Colonial Drive 11:30 – 11:50

University Place 36 South Ave. 12:00 – 12:20

Deer Run 899 Port Republic Rd. 12:30 – 12:50

