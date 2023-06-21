‘It’s an experience you’ll never forget.’ Valley Baseball League encouraging host families to step up to plate

(WHSV) - It wouldn’t be the Shenandoah Valley without summer baseball and the Valley Baseball League.

As another season of summer baseball is well underway, a big reason why the Valley Baseball League has sustained success is thanks to community support.

Host families are a critical component of the league. Families house players during the course of the season.

Recently, Valley Baseball League Commissioner R.W. Bowman spoke to WHSV about the importance of host families.

“Without host families, we wouldn’t be in operation,” said Bowman. “No team could afford to place these players in apartments and so forth. If you’re thinking about it, try it. It’s an experience you’ll never forget.”

The league is always looking for host families. If you’re interested, click here to get in contact with league officials to inquire.

