Jamare Edwards selected by Las Vegas Vipers in XFL Draft

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison defensive lineman Jamare Edwards has been selected by the Las Vegas Vipers of the XFL.

“Without football, I’d be in a much different situation so I’m just blessed to be playing professionally,” said Edwards.

The XFL rookie spent four seasons at Marshall before transferring to James Madison.

“I learned that I could fight through anything because I wasn’t a proven guy at Marshall; getting a starting spot wasn’t guaranteed,” he added.

At James Madison, Edwards played in all 11 games for the Dukes. He racked up 44 tackles, including 23 solo tackles, earning Second Team All-Sun Belt honors last season.

“I had never played with such a good defensive line so I felt like transferring to JMU could help me learn to compete,” added Edwards.

Edwards will report to Las Vegas in January and will bring the lessons he learned during his final college season with the Dukes.

“I love JMU,” said Edwards. “It was a great time being there.”

