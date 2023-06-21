Massanutten Library hopes to save lives with free opioid education series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Massanutten Regional Library is hosting opioid education throughout the summer. Every session starts at 7pm at the central library in Harrisonburg for June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, and Sept. 19. Organizers say opioid overdoses are on the rise across the country and in the Commonwealth.

More than 2,200 people died of opioid overdoses in 2021, with seven of those were in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The purpose of the class is for everyday people to recognize what an opioid overdose/stroke looks like and the appropriate response for it, as well as understand the risk factors. Multiple employees at the library are graduates of the class.

The remedy is naloxone, a nasal spray, which graduates say comes in handy for the occasion, whether it’s an actual emergency or just a false alarm.

“By administering naloxone you’re not going to hurt someone who’s not having an opioid overdose so if worse comes to worse, you can just assume that that’s what’s happening, and if you give them the prescription and it’ll save their life and if that’s not what the problem was it won’t hurt them,” MRB Head of Reference Kristin Noell said.

The REVIVE training of Virginia’s Opioid Overdose & Naloxone Education Program is in partnership with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board. Every participant gets a pack of naloxone just for completing the training.

On top of no registration or cost to the session, Noell said there is nothing to lose when participating in the one-hour course.

