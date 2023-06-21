Much needed rain this week

**A radar outage is expected from our main radar site in DC (Sterling) from June 20-30th. We are already on the edge of multiple radar sites as is, so radar coverage over the next 10 days will be a struggle. On our WHSV weather app it will try to show you what’s happening but there will be gaps in the coverage. So be aware there will be times it may show that it is dry and it’s not. This was a planned outage because of a necessary upgrade.**

TUESDAY: Cloudy with an isolated shower into the evening. Any rain would be light. Mild but humid as temperatures slowly drop in the 60s. Staying breezy. Only a few isolated showers overnight with drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60. There should be enough of a breeze overnight to limit most of the fog.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild yet the coolest day of the week. Temperatures remaining in the 60s. Early showers will be more light and spotty, then start to turn heavy from east to west by mid to late morning. Rain into the afternoon, heavy at times especially along the eastern sides of any ridges. Cool and windy. Cloudy throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Likely in the afternoon with heavier rain in the low 60s.

Winds gusting 20-25 mph at times. Occasionally to 30mph on higher ridges. Showers into the evening as temperatures hold steady in the 60s. Staying breezy at night with showers tapering off from south to north late evening and into the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Potential for more dry air Thursday with less rain. Stay tuned. Cloudy as rain showers continue but more spotty and on and off to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 60s. Still fairly humid. Temperatures in the 60s for most of the day. Late day some areas may reach 70 especially if we see more breaks in the rain. Lows only slipping into the low to mid 60s. A very mild night.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with more on and off showers to start the day and temperatures in the 60s. Seeing some peeks of sun by the afternoon but the weather pattern will continue to stay very unsettled. A warm and humid day as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms developing later in the day. Likely still seeing some shower/storm activity in the evening as temperatures fall through the 70s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

As of right now, we are looking at anywhere between 1.00″-3.00″+ by Friday with the highest totals mainly south of Rt. 33 or in some storms as well as along the eastern sides of any ridges. Stay tuned as there likely will be changes with the forecast. While flooding isn’t an overall concern given the drought and how dry we are, in some storms with locally heavy rainfall if the ground is too dry that can lead to runoff and localized flooding. So widespread flooding isn’t a concern, however localized flooding would be possible but limited. Should moisture continue to increase Wednesday and Thursday then flooding would be more of a potential. Rainfall will be maximized in storms and along the eastern sides of the mountains.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. We may still see a few showers and storms during the day. Very warm and humid for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A very warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Very warm and partly sunny for the day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows around 60.

