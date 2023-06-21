Our Community Place opening two ‘efficiency apartments’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg nonprofit Our Community Place is finishing up work on two new efficiency apartments this week, with a goal to help those experiencing homelessness have a smooth transition into stable housing.

OCP executive director Sam Nickels says the organization sees this as a pilot project in hopes of solving a common issue faced by clients, adding that many of the individuals OCP serves struggle to secure housing due to issues like income, past evictions, or criminal records.

“To see if we could both, develop some housing but also be property manager of it. We could actually control the housing so that we could help people to overcome barriers that would prevent them from getting housing in the private market,” Nickels said.

The apartments located on the lower level of a building at 50 Reservoir St. have been in the works for a couple of years now, with new flooring, paint, and appliances. Nickels says volunteers have also donated some cabinets and other items and spent time helping with renovations. While the original apartments upstairs are one-bedroom and have each resident living separately, the downstairs apartments will have more shared space.

Funding for the updates came from both community fundraising and a grant through the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission. Nickels says another goal of the space is to support individuals with issues they may face that could cause them to become homeless again.

“I think that it’ll provide a lot of stability for them and for their lives and will just make life a lot easier rather than having to live on the streets or crammed into other places,” Nickels said.

The two tenants will move into the apartments in July and will be supplied with furniture, kitchenware, and other necessities they require upon arrival.

There will be a ribbon cutting unveiling the units on Friday, June 23 at 3 p.m.

