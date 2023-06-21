Draw Your Weather
Page County seeing significant food insecurity

June is National Hunger Awareness Month and food insecurity is a big issue across the...
June is National Hunger Awareness Month and food insecurity is a big issue across the Shenandoah Valley, particularly in Page County which has been hit hard over the last year.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - June is National Hunger Awareness Month, and food insecurity is a big issue across the Shenandoah Valley, particularly in Page County which has been hit hard over the last year.

Page One Food Pantry in Luray has been serving the Page County community for 46 years and it said the need for help has grown in the last year.

“Page County is a very prideful community and they don’t want the help. Right now we’re here and they’re coming in the summer when there are usually opportunities abound so it’s a different year for us,” said Page One Food Pantry Manager Nick Smith. “Projection of what the rest of the year is going to be if it continues like this, the winter is going to be atrocious.”

Smith said that the number of people coming to Page One for food so far this summer is similar to typical winter numbers, which is usually the busiest season. Inflation combined with long time challenges in the county have made things tough.

“It’s seasonal jobs, pay is not the greatest here, if you’re going to go work and you have a family to support you usually have to travel and that’s been decades of that, decades in this community,” said Smith. “Tourism is coming in and that’s great but the jobs around it aren’t growing as fast, so we’re not thriving, we’re living but we’re not thriving.”

The ending of COVID-era government assistance programs has also taken a big toll on the rural county.

“A lot of people got really reliant on these extra funds that were going through the government and they just didn’t plan accordingly to when that money was going to dry up,” said Smith.

Smith said that over the last six months the pantry has served approximately 13% of Page County’s entire population. The pantry serves an average of 356 households a month.

“It’s a lot easier to find food than it is for us to find money. I always tell everyone if you need help with food come get it, put the money toward the bills, come get food from us,” said Smith.

Since the pandemic, Page One has offered food delivery across the county which it currently does on Wednesdays and Fridays. The pantry is preparing to expand and adapt what it can offer if the need continues to increase.

“We’re trying to live in a world where people don’t have to come see us all the time and if it looks busy enough that we have to add extra days that’s something that can be done,” said Smith.

Page One is always in need of donations and volunteers to help further its mission.

“People that are willing to here the story and to move forward we’re constantly trying to figure out new ways to bring stuff in the door so we can bring it back to our clients,” said Smith.

To learn more about Page One and how to donate or volunteer click here.

