Riverheads features three players on VHSL Class 1 All-State boys soccer team

(WHSV) - A day after its girls soccer program featured multiple players on the all-state team, the Riverheads boys soccer team followed suit.

The Gladiators’ boys soccer program had three players make the VHSL Class 1 All-State team on Tuesday.

Junior forward Pablo Chavez and senior defenseman Caleb McClanahan both made first-team while senior midfielder Kyle Miles made the second-team.

All three players helped Riverheads reach the state tournament this season.

You can view the entire VHSL Class 1 All-State team below.

VHSL Announces 2023 Class 1 All-State Boys Soccer Team pic.twitter.com/0qEbLDsEbF — VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) June 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.