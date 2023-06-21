Riverheads features three players on VHSL Class 1 All-State boys soccer team

Draw Your Weather
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WHSV) - A day after its girls soccer program featured multiple players on the all-state team, the Riverheads boys soccer team followed suit.

The Gladiators’ boys soccer program had three players make the VHSL Class 1 All-State team on Tuesday.

Junior forward Pablo Chavez and senior defenseman Caleb McClanahan both made first-team while senior midfielder Kyle Miles made the second-team.

All three players helped Riverheads reach the state tournament this season.

You can view the entire VHSL Class 1 All-State team below.

