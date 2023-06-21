Draw Your Weather
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There are only two species of venomous snakes that are found in West Virginia, the Timber Rattlesnake and the Northern Copperhead.

Experts say the most distinguishing feature of the Timber Rattlesnake is the rattler on its tail and dark chevron shaped bands along the length of its body. Meanwhile, the Northern Copperhead boasts hourglass-like banding patterns on its body and a copper-colored head.

There are other telltale signs to distinguish if a snake is venomous, experts say, including an arrowhead-shaped head and vertical, elliptical pupils, rather than the round pupils of nonvenomous snakes.

If you come across a snake, experts say it’s best to leave it alone. However, if you must examine it, do so from a safe distance.

Snakes can only strike about one third to one half of their body length but experts say to use common sense when inspecting a snake.

If you don’t get close enough to look at the pupil shape, check for deep holes, sometimes referred to as pits, located directly beneath each eye.

“Pits are an identifying feature of whether or not a snake is dangerous,” explains West Virginia University Extension Service’s Wildlife Specialist Sheldon Owen. “Nonvenomous snakes won’t have them.”

While West Virginia’s venomous snakes typically prefer to hang out in densely forested areas, they have been known to dwell in other places.

“Snakes like to find cover. If you have brush piles, debris, or any tin or metal lying out in your yard, that may attract snakes,” said Owen. “Also be alert around old barns or any old structures.”

Signs of a snake inside the home include snakeskin, snake droppings (characterized by hair and bone contents), or strange noises in the walls or vents.

To avoid snakes when hiking, Owen suggests using a walking stick to hit any brush that you’re walking through and wearing boots and long pants.

If you ever encounter an aggravated snake, back away and try to find a route around the snake. Never try to pick up, capture or step on a snake. That may provoke it to strike.

“Most often, snakes only strike if they feel threatened or cornered,” said Owen. “Use a long stick to try to shoo it away; if you give them an out, they’re going to take it.”

Agitated Timber Rattlesnakes make a rattling sound as a warning. While copperheads don’t have a rattler, they still may “rattle” as an indicator of aggravation by hitting their tail off of leaves and debris.

“If a snake ever bites you, try to remain calm,” Owen advised. “An increased heart rate will cause the venom to spread faster. "

Always practice caution and call 911 if you think you’ve been bitten by a snake.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

