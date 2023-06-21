Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

UVA Health researching ways to improve HIV care

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is launching efforts aimed to improve HIV care for people with low incomes.

As part of this effort, researchers will examine drug assistance programs to identify disparities within patients, and how to improve access to care.

“Our study is to really try to understand how can we optimize this program,” Kathleen McManus with the School of Medicine said. “So, how can we help these programs to improve so that people and our communities can see the benefits?”

UVA Health was awarded $2.9 million to conduct the research over the next four years.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
A black bear (file)
Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears
FILE - Search and rescue teams leave the command post at St. Mary's Wilderness en route to the...
Plane that flew over DC crashed almost straight down at high speed, report says
Generic police lights
No charges to be filed against deputy who shot dog
On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas...
41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much needed rain this week
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in both legs during jealous rage, police say
Shawn Ray Carnes
Former Upstate deputy accused of taking pictures of woman in gym bathroom charged
Codi was reported missing by his father back in January 2022.
Cory Bigsby’s bond request granted
Sentencing date set for man charged with arson of abandoned building in Woodstock