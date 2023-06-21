Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident

There were several other crashes reported around Central Virginia on Wednesday morning
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police vehicle was towed away Wednesday morning after an incident on northbound I-95.

The vehicle could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera off the side of Interstate 95 near Parham Road just before 7 a.m. It was then seen being put on a tow truck about an hour later.

A Virginia State Police vehicle can be seen off the side of I-95 near Parham Road on Wednesday,...
A Virginia State Police vehicle can be seen off the side of I-95 near Parham Road on Wednesday, June 21.(VDOT)
A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.(VDOT)

Police said no other vehicles were involved and that no injuries were reported.

There were several other crashes reported around Central Virginia as rain fell throughout the area.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
A property in Portage County, Ohio, was discovered to be holding the remains of nearly 150 dead...
GRAPHIC: 146 dogs found dead in home, authorities say
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas...
41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward
Officer Chris Wagner died while on duty Friday night.
Funeral arrangements set for fallen Wintergreen police officer

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week