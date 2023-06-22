Draw Your Weather
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together

Nearly a dozen sets of fraternal twins are graduating from Northern Highlands Regional High School together. (Source: WABC)
By Toni Yates, WABC
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, N.J. (WABC) – Twins make up about 3% of the U.S. population, but for one high school graduating class in New Jersey, the rate of seeing double is more than doubled.

Nearly a dozen sets of fraternal twins are graduating from Northern Highlands Regional High School together.

“My teacher said there are a lot of twins in my grade. ‘Why don’t we do a spreadsheet on them?’ So I had to nag everybody,” senior Juliana Lavinio said.

The 11 pairs of twins make up about 6.5% of their graduating class of 340 students.

“They’re outstanding students,” Principal Joe Occhino said. “They’re confident. They help each other and are highly academic.”

Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different directions for college.

The Northern Highlands graduating class of 2021 had 16 sets of twins.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

