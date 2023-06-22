Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Broadway’s Hensley, Turner Ashby’s Matthews named to VHSL Class 3 All-State Baseball Team

VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and team fouls(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Two players from The Valley were named to the VHSL Class 3 All-State Baseball Team on Wednesday.

Broadway shortstop Bransen Hensley and Turner Ashby outfielder Micah Matthews were named to the second-team.

Hensley helped lead the Gobblers to Region 3C semifinals.

As far as Matthews, he is a standout in both football and baseball. The outfielder has been receiving Division I interest in both sports.

You can view the entire all-state team below.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas...
41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
A black bear (file)
Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

Latest News

Julie Myers resigns
Julie Myers resigns as UVA head women’s lacrosse coach after 28 seasons
Former James Madison defensive lineman Jamare Edwards has been selected by the Las Vegas Vipers...
Jamare Edwards selected by Las Vegas Vipers in XFL Draft
VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
Riverheads features three players on VHSL Class 1 All-State boys soccer team
The RCBL Shockers dugout during a game against the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks on June 20, 2023
Summer baseball leagues scores and highlights: June 20, 2023