Broadway’s Hensley, Turner Ashby’s Matthews named to VHSL Class 3 All-State Baseball Team

(WHSV) - Two players from The Valley were named to the VHSL Class 3 All-State Baseball Team on Wednesday.

Broadway shortstop Bransen Hensley and Turner Ashby outfielder Micah Matthews were named to the second-team.

Hensley helped lead the Gobblers to Region 3C semifinals.

As far as Matthews, he is a standout in both football and baseball. The outfielder has been receiving Division I interest in both sports.

You can view the entire all-state team below.

VHSL Announces 2023 Class 3 All-State Baseball Team pic.twitter.com/3bFYpWY3JR — VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) June 21, 2023

