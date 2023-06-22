Broadway’s Hensley, Turner Ashby’s Matthews named to VHSL Class 3 All-State Baseball Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Two players from The Valley were named to the VHSL Class 3 All-State Baseball Team on Wednesday.
Broadway shortstop Bransen Hensley and Turner Ashby outfielder Micah Matthews were named to the second-team.
Hensley helped lead the Gobblers to Region 3C semifinals.
As far as Matthews, he is a standout in both football and baseball. The outfielder has been receiving Division I interest in both sports.
You can view the entire all-state team below.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.