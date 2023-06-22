JMU men’s, women’s basketball learn opponents for Sun Belt-MAC Challenge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison basketball programs learned their opponents for the inaugural Sun Belt-Mid-American Conference Challenge.

The men’s basketball team has a road date with Kent State scheduled for Nov. 9. The Golden Flashes are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance.

The women’s program will host Toledo on Nov. 8 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Rockets also made an NCAA Tournament appearance last season, knocking off No. 5 seed Iowa State. The JMU women’s basketball program has never faced Toledo.

The entire schedule for the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be announced at a later date.

