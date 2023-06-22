Julie Myers resigns as UVA head women’s lacrosse coach after 28 seasons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia head women’s lacrosse coach Julie Myers resigned Wednesday after 28 years on the job. She led the ‘Hoos to the postseason every season she was the head coach.

In a press release from UVA Myers said, “Leading the Virginia’s women’s lacrosse program for the past 28 years has been an opportunity of a lifetime and a lifetime it has been,” Myers said. “While it is hard to leave a place and people that you love so deeply, I am excited to explore leadership opportunities outside of athletics. I am also looking forward to spending time being a parent cheering for my own kids from the college sidelines. They have supported and loved my UVA teams since the day they were born here in Charlottesville.

Myers had a record of 349-181 at UVA. She had the fifth most wins ever for a women’s head lacrosse coach in division one. Myers also played at UVA.

“Thank you to all of my players, their families, my staff, all of my co-workers, and the athletic department and other supporters who have all been integral to the success of this women’s lacrosse program, to my career and to me personally. Especially to my players. It has been an honor and a privilege to coach each of you. While I am incredibly proud of the many accomplishments we have enjoyed through the years, I will treasure most the memories and the relationships this profession of coaching has provided for me.

“I am so very lucky and will be forever grateful for all of these experiences, while representing the University of Virginia. I wish the team all of the very best in its next chapter for the program.”

Myers led the Virginia to five ACC titles in 1998, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008. She guided the ‘Hoos to the national title in 2004.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.