Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Majority of charges dismissed in Page County animal cruelty and inadequate care case

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Most of the animal cruelty and inadequate care charges a Stanley man was facing were dismissed.

Back on June 16, 2022, Benjamin Ramos was charged with 58 animal cruelty charges and 58 inadequate care charges.

After a four-hour long trial on June 9, 2023, Ramos was found guilty on three counts of animal cruelty, which is a class 1 misdemeanor, and 16 counts of inadequate care, which is a class 4 misdemeanor.

According to Ramos’ attorney, Caleb Routhier, animal cruelty is a broad code section. He said the Commonwealth alleged Ramos had deprived an animal(s) of necessary food, drink, shelter, or emergency veterinary treatment.

Ramos was sentenced to 10 days in jail. All 10 of those days were suspended.

“His jail time was not suspended because he appealed the case, it was suspended because the Court felt like jail was not an appropriate penalty. Nor did the Court think that supervised probation was necessary, nor did it think that banning Mr. Ramos from owning future animals was appropriate, even though a ban is very common in animal cruelty cases, and the Commonwealth requested it in this case, but the judge denied their request,” Routhier said.

Routhier explained that they had motioned to suppress the case because the arresting officer had trespassed on Ramos’ property without a warrant. The judge denied that motion saying the property was an open field, so a warrant was not needed.

Ramos and his attorney disagree with that denial and have appealed the case. They are set to be in circuit court for scheduling on June 27.

This story is a correction to a story that was posted on June 12 and has since been taken down.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
A black bear (file)
Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears
FILE - Search and rescue teams leave the command post at St. Mary's Wilderness en route to the...
Plane that flew over DC crashed almost straight down at high speed, report says
Generic police lights
No charges to be filed against deputy who shot dog
On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas...
41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward

Latest News

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in both legs during jealous rage, police say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much needed rain this week
Shawn Ray Carnes
Former Upstate deputy accused of taking pictures of woman in gym bathroom charged