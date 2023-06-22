Majority of charges dismissed in Page County animal cruelty and inadequate care case

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Most of the animal cruelty and inadequate care charges a Stanley man was facing were dismissed.

Back on June 16, 2022, Benjamin Ramos was charged with 58 animal cruelty charges and 58 inadequate care charges.

After a four-hour long trial on June 9, 2023, Ramos was found guilty on three counts of animal cruelty, which is a class 1 misdemeanor, and 16 counts of inadequate care, which is a class 4 misdemeanor.

According to Ramos’ attorney, Caleb Routhier, animal cruelty is a broad code section. He said the Commonwealth alleged Ramos had deprived an animal(s) of necessary food, drink, shelter, or emergency veterinary treatment.

Ramos was sentenced to 10 days in jail. All 10 of those days were suspended.

“His jail time was not suspended because he appealed the case, it was suspended because the Court felt like jail was not an appropriate penalty. Nor did the Court think that supervised probation was necessary, nor did it think that banning Mr. Ramos from owning future animals was appropriate, even though a ban is very common in animal cruelty cases, and the Commonwealth requested it in this case, but the judge denied their request,” Routhier said.

Routhier explained that they had motioned to suppress the case because the arresting officer had trespassed on Ramos’ property without a warrant. The judge denied that motion saying the property was an open field, so a warrant was not needed.

Ramos and his attorney disagree with that denial and have appealed the case. They are set to be in circuit court for scheduling on June 27.

This story is a correction to a story that was posted on June 12 and has since been taken down.

