Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

RHSPCA at maximum capacity on cats

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) has reached capacity on cats.

The shelter said in the last 30 days it has taken in 243 cats and kittens and currently has 371 cats in its care.

RHSPCA said the majority of the intakes are kittens they are fostering who cannot yet be adopted.

They ask to call or visit the shelter’s website before bringing a kitten in.

The shelter has reduced adoption fees by 50% for all animals to help create space in the shelter.

  • Dogs: $100
  • Cats (six months and older): $25
  • Kittens (under six months old): $50

The shelter also offers free spay or neuter surgeries for cats in Rockingham County.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas...
41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
A black bear (file)
Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

Latest News

Sentencing date set for man charged with arson of abandoned building in Woodstock
RHSPCA at maximum capacity on cats
Sentencing date set for man charged with arson of abandoned building in Woodstock
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much needed rain this week