Sentencing date set for man charged with arson of abandoned building in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Last year an abandoned building went up in flames in Woodstock.

This led to a former volunteer firefighter with the Woodstock Fire Department being charged with arson.

According to the Assistant Fire Marshall for Shenandoah County, on Aug 12, 2022, Ray Boyd Kerns admitted to starting a fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock that same day.

Earlier this year, Kerns pleaded guilty to arson of an unoccupied building.

The abandoned building was linked to a missing woman from Woodstock, Lena Keegan.

At the time of this incident, Woodstock police confirmed her daughter, Elizabeth Keegan, faces charges of embezzlement for writing checks out of her mother’s account.

According to court records, Kerns pleaded guilty to arson of an unoccupied building and entering a dwelling with intent to commit arson on March 22, 2023.

A sentencing date was set for June 9 but was continued.

Kerns is set to appear back in court on July 5 for sentencing.

