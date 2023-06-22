Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Sentencing date set for man charged with arson of abandoned building in Woodstock

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Last year an abandoned building went up in flames in Woodstock.

This led to a former volunteer firefighter with the Woodstock Fire Department being charged with arson.

According to the Assistant Fire Marshall for Shenandoah County, on Aug 12, 2022, Ray Boyd Kerns admitted to starting a fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock that same day.

Earlier this year, Kerns pleaded guilty to arson of an unoccupied building.

The abandoned building was linked to a missing woman from Woodstock, Lena Keegan.

At the time of this incident, Woodstock police confirmed her daughter, Elizabeth Keegan, faces charges of embezzlement for writing checks out of her mother’s account.

According to court records, Kerns pleaded guilty to arson of an unoccupied building and entering a dwelling with intent to commit arson on March 22, 2023.

A sentencing date was set for June 9 but was continued.

Kerns is set to appear back in court on July 5 for sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
On June 18, 1982 20-year-old Kelly Bergh Dove vanished while working at the Imperial Gas...
41 years later Kelly Bergh Dove cold case investigation continues to move forward
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
A black bear (file)
Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

Latest News

RHSPCA at maximum capacity on cats
RHSPCA at maximum capacity on cats
Sentencing date set for man charged with arson of abandoned building in Woodstock
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much needed rain this week