Augusta County family targeted in elaborate phone scam

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County family who wished to remain anonymous for their safety were the targets of an elaborate phone scam two weeks ago.

It began when an elderly woman received a call from a man claiming to be a bail bondsman. He said her granddaughter had been in a bad wreck in Richmond and had been arrested for being at fault.

“They literally scared mom and my sister to death. When you have a child or grandchild involved in a crash it just sends you into a panic,” said the son of the woman targeted by the scam.

The scammers also had a voice on the phone, who sounded like the woman’s granddaughter, crying hysterically asking her grandmother not to tell her father and to provide the $4,000 needed for her bail.

“Whoever it was that called mom called somebody else to come pick up her because supposedly she told them she didn’t have a license and she didn’t drive. So this guy said he was from out of Waynesboro,” said the daughter of the woman targeted in the scam.

After the initial phone call a driver came to the elderly woman’s home, picked her up and drove her to the Truist Bank in Waynesboro where she withdrew $3,000 and was then taken back home to wait for further instruction.

“He says the judge should be here in about 45 minutes which is when she has to go over and stand in front of him. As soon as he gets the bail money, the guy that was going to be picking it up, he’d walk it right over to the courthouse and she could be released,” said the woman’s daughter who arrived at her mother’s home not long after she was brought home from the bank.

The daughter then began talking to the scammer impersonating a bail bondsman on the phone. Because her niece actually does live in Richmond, she too thought the call was legitimate at first. After talking to the man for a while, she demanded to talk to her niece.

“He says ‘just wait a minute, and I’ll see if I can get a phone call over to her’ so he said ‘hang up and she’ll call right back’. So supposedly she called back and it seemed like she called me by my name and I said ‘settle down’ because she was hysterical and she sounded like my niece,” said the daughter.

The scammer had initially said he was sending a car to pick up the money but later said that he had lost touch with it and proposed to meet the mother and daughter at the Valley Mall. Shortly after that the daughter decided to go against the wishes of her supposed niece and called her brother.

“They were almost to the point of crying saying that our daughter had been in a wreck, and she was on her cell phone, and they took her to the jail because of that and had promised please don’t call dad and all. I said well she is right here,” said the son.

At this point the family realized there had been no wreck, and they were being scammed. They then called the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

“Then I called them back and I just said ‘This isn’t real this is a fake’ and they’re like ‘no no no it’s real, it’s real’ and I said ‘well I’ve got the police here on the other line’ and it went click,” said the daughter.

The son said that people should be alert as the scammers were very shrewd and able to pick up information like the names of family members.

“I feel like they probably picked it up from the call. If you call someone and they said you’re granddaughter has been in a wreck the first thing they would say is well we have two which granddaughter was it? She may have given them the information,” he said.

While the family did report the incident to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests were made. The Sheriff’s Office said because there was never any money exchanged the family was unable to file a fraud report.

The Sheriff’s Office said it did notify Harrisonburg Police of the planned meet up at the Valley Mall, but since the scammers knew they had been made, they likely never showed up. The Sheriff’s Office also said that it didn’t have any information on the vehicle that picked up the elderly woman.

The family does believe that the driver was likely an Uber or Lyft driver who was not in on the scam otherwise he’d have just taken the money after it was withdrawn.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has not seen any other scams quite like this one, but if someone receives a similar call, it’s important to check with other family members and never get into a stranger’s car.

While scams involving local people like this one are rare the Better Business Bureau said it has seen many other scams where someone calls pretending to be a family member in distress.

“Most of the time we find that these are actually people out of the country trying to reach out and get money from people by wiring or buying gift cards or something like that. But to actually show up at the door that says this is somebody local that has some knowledge of the family,” said Julie Wheeler of the BBB of Western Virginia.

Wheeler said that these types of scams are very prevalent and typically do target senior citizens. The supposed grandchild will often say they are in the hospital or in jail. The BBB said there are some ways to make sure a call from a family member is legitimate.

“Have a safe word or some particular bit of information that you ask that only your grandchild would know whether it’s a nickname you called them as a baby or just some place you went, the first trip you took them on or something that is unique,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said you should always double check with other family members as well.

“Even if your grandchild says please don’t call mom and dad I don’t want them to know I’m in trouble you don’t have to tell them you’ve gotten this phone call just call and have a conversation. ‘So what’s Suzie doing this week or is she traveling I think I saw where she was going to go to Europe or she told me this or whatever. Where is she what’s going on?’,” she said.

Wheeler said it is also important to use privacy settings on social media and avoid things like online surveys that ask for personal information.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.