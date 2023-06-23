Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Body of driver who went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel found

At this time, police are still working to identify the driver.
At this time, police are still working to identify the driver.(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CHARLES BAY, Va. (WWBT) -Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials confirmed Friday they recovered the body of a driver whose tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the bridge.

On Thursday, June 22, around 1:50 p.m., a tractor-trailer owned by Keep It Moving 22, LLC went overboard on the left side of the bridge northbound between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island at the 1 MP on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

A spokesperson with CBBT confirmed the vehicle’s driver was Christopher Scott, 36, of Henrico County.

Portsmouth-based Crofton Diving successfully recovered Scott’s body and the truck on Friday, June 23, around 3 p.m.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Scott during this difficult time,” said Jeff Holland, Executive Director of the CBBT.

CBBT Police are conducting an investigation, and it remains ongoing. The cause of the accident remains undetermined at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
An Augusta County family who wished to remain anonymous for their safety were the targets of an...
Augusta County family targeted in elaborate phone scam
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in both legs during jealous rage, police say
(Source: MGN)
Majority of charges dismissed in Page County animal cruelty and inadequate care case

Latest News

Valley farmer enjoying recent rain
Gluten Free Bakery
(FILE)
Central Virginia Beekeepers Association discusses sharp honeybee population decline
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Humidity makes a return
June 1996
Broadway tornado- June 1996