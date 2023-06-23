Draw Your Weather
Broadway tornado- June 1996

With several rounds of thunderstorms on June 24, 1996, one severe storm led to a brief tornado in Broadway, in Rockingham County. Here is archive WHSV footage
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - This tornado happened on a Monday night, right around 6 p.m. and just east of the town of Broadway. Most of the damage was along state route 793 which is Long Meadow Drive and Concord Church Road.

According to the National Weather Service, " A brief tornado, with estimated winds in excess of 72 mph, caused a variety of damage in a small area near Broadway. Several chimneys were blown off homes, and wrought-iron furniture was tossed into a swimming pool. Two homes and two poultry houses lost their roofs. Downed trees and wires were also noted around Broadway and just south of New Market.”

From NWS. June 24, 1996
From NWS. June 24, 1996(NWS)

PATH

We don’t have an exact path mapped our but according to the newspaper reports, the damage seemed confined to Rt. 793 and Rt. 619 between Broadway/Timberville and Route 11. That’s Long Meadow Drive, Concord Church Road and Piney Woods Road.

According to the original report from WHSV at the time, there were several witnesses who saw a rotating cloud and destroy several chicken houses.

In Broadway the severe winds broke the windows of a gas station. Many large trees were uprooted. Robert Johnson says he almost couldn’t believe it. “Some of the sheds, some are not even touched and then others, they’re scattered a few hundred yards out in the neighbors field.

The storm also ripped off part of a roof on a home belonging to Howard Simmers on Rt. 619 (Wampler Road).

.At least two homes and several poultry houses had the roofs torn or ripped off. Numerous trees were uprooted also. The Daily News Record reports that Marlin Fulk lost approximately 9,000 chicks in the storm. A trailer was damaged on that same property.

According to the newspaper the McCoy home also experienced damage to the barn and the roof of their home. Two chimneys were destroyed as well.

There were no injuries reported. The only fatalities were several thousand chickens.

Rockingham County
Rockingham County(whsv)

RADAR

Radar on June 24, 1996

Thanks to Iowa State University for the archive radar data. Even though we can’t zoom in any more than this, you can clearly see there were multiple rounds of storms with heavy rainfall. The sunshine that broke out in between the two rounds led to more instability as the second line came through in the afternoon.

As the storm moved east, it led to heavy rain and flooding in Shenandoah County. Several rounds of thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall led to at least 3-4″ of rain across part of the county. This led to flash flooding and many roads being flooded. There was flood damage to some homes in Strasburg.

If you have any other stories, photos, or additional information you would like to share on this tornado or the rebuilding process, you can email Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz at aubrey.urbanowicz@whsv.com

