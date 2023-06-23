Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Bucky Berry returns home after weeks in hospital and rehab center, in need of communities help

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The head of the Brent Berry Food Drive is back home after spending time in the hospital and the Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“I’m not going to be able to cut lawns until next spring, right now my heart is at 30% when I went to the hospital it was at 15%,” Berry said. “I’m on heart medicine, one pill by itself is $680 a month.”

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson escorted James “Bucky” Berry home Thursday afternoon.

Although Berry said he is happy to be home he said he still needs the community’s help.

“I’m bouncing back I want to make appearances and show people I care about the community even if I have been down on my luck,” he said.

Berry said he still needs help paying his medical bills since his lawn business will be out of service until he fully recovers.

His Go Fund Me page is still active.

”I want to thank the community through the Shenandoah Valley for what they have given, and I hope they continue to give, and I know they will because I mean I know I’m going to keep continuing to give to them,” Berry said.

Berry is hoping to make an appearance at Bridgewater Foods in the coming weeks to support his food drive.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in both legs during jealous rage, police say
Oceangate Titan Submersible
Virginia Tech professor shares insight on missing Titanic submersible
Codi was reported missing by his father back in January 2022.
Cory Bigsby’s bond request granted

Latest News

Riverheads District Supervisor Mike Shull holds a meeting to update Augusta County residents on...
Riverheads District Supervisor Mike Shull gives update on Greenville developments
Once Upon A Child in Harrisonburg giving onesies to expecting and new mothers
Bucky Berry returns home after weeks in hospital and rehab center, in need of communities help
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Humidity makes a return