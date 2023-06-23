Bucky Berry returns home after weeks in hospital and rehab center, in need of communities help

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The head of the Brent Berry Food Drive is back home after spending time in the hospital and the Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“I’m not going to be able to cut lawns until next spring, right now my heart is at 30% when I went to the hospital it was at 15%,” Berry said. “I’m on heart medicine, one pill by itself is $680 a month.”

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson escorted James “Bucky” Berry home Thursday afternoon.

Although Berry said he is happy to be home he said he still needs the community’s help.

“I’m bouncing back I want to make appearances and show people I care about the community even if I have been down on my luck,” he said.

Berry said he still needs help paying his medical bills since his lawn business will be out of service until he fully recovers.

His Go Fund Me page is still active.

”I want to thank the community through the Shenandoah Valley for what they have given, and I hope they continue to give, and I know they will because I mean I know I’m going to keep continuing to give to them,” Berry said.

Berry is hoping to make an appearance at Bridgewater Foods in the coming weeks to support his food drive.

