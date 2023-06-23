Buffalo Gap, Riverheads featured on VHSL Class 1 All-State softball team

Draw Your Weather
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Five players from Buffalo Gap and Riverheads were selected to the VHSL Class 1 All-State softball team.

Buffalo Gap junior pitcher Caroline Alger was named to the first-team while a pair of her teammates were named to the second team; junior catcher Bailey Talley and senior Sadie Patterson.

Riverheads junior outfielder Maggie Robertson and junior Cheyenne Bottenfield were also selected to the second-team.

James Madison signee Kirsten Fleet was named the Class 1 Player of the Year. The pitcher went 26-1 in the circle, compiling 389 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.48 at Auburn High School. Fleet also had nine no-hitters and five perfect games.

You can view the entire all-state team below.

