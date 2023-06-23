Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Central Virginia Beekeepers Association discusses sharp honeybee population decline

The Central Virginia Beekeepers Association (CVBA) says the Commonwealth lost nearly half of its honeybee colonies last year.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Beekeepers Association (CVBA) says the Commonwealth lost nearly half of its honeybee colonies last year.

Ken Hall is a master beekeeper and the president of the CVBA.

“Nationwide 39% of the colonies were lost, but in Virginia, it was 50%. Even worse. The year before that it was the reverse nationwide. It was 50% [nationwide] and Virginia at about 42%,” Hall said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the large decline in honeybees is a result of parasites, pesticides, starvation, and climate change.

Hall says a specific parasite is making it especially tough for beekeepers to stabilize the honeybee population, but he says there are ways to help your local bees at home.

“Plant flowers that are bee friendly. In the tags on plants today it tells you which ones are useful to bees and which ones aren’t. Be careful with your use of pesticides at home,” Hall said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
An Augusta County family who wished to remain anonymous for their safety were the targets of an...
Augusta County family targeted in elaborate phone scam
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in both legs during jealous rage, police say
(Source: MGN)
Majority of charges dismissed in Page County animal cruelty and inadequate care case

Latest News

Valley farmer enjoying recent rain
Gluten Free Bakery
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Humidity makes a return
June 1996
Broadway tornado- June 1996