Crack o’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro needs $15,000 for new home’s hood system

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crack o’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro is preparing for a new sturdy space to call home in Waynesboro. The community-based business thrives off providing people with celiac disease or nutrition restrictions confidence to eat anything on the menu.

Owners have a fundraising campaign toward a hood system. This tool is not only vital for heat to escape out of the kitchen but is required by city regulations.

“The one that currently exists currently in the space that we’re going is too small to use because we need a bigger space. We have bigger ovens, a bigger griddle, and stovetop, so in order for us to be able to open, we need to get this hood installed,” Crack o’ Dawn Part-Owner Tammy Melton said.

The shop specializes in avoiding allergens like gluten, dairy, and nuts, but Melton said the treats are for everyone, including vegan-friendly dishes. The team encourages everyone to give them a try.

Crack o’ Dawn will be the first restaurant in the area to offer an entirely gluten-free menu, serving breakfast, lunch, and pastries. The owners won a grant to open a business in downtown Waynesboro, but need additional funds to get the perfect space and all the equipment needed to be successful.

The market is projected to grow at a rate of eight percent in the next 5 years. An estimated 1 in 133 Americans suffer from celiac disease, according to the business’s backstory.

The business must be open by the end of September. Melton says there are ten days in the Kickstarter campaign left to raise $15,000 for the new hood system — saying any dollar amount helps.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.