Former JMU outfielder Chase DeLauter hits first professional home run
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WHSV) - There was some very encouraging news for former James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter.
The Cleveland Guardians first round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft launched his first home run in pro ball on Thursday.
DeLauter returned to game action in late May after. He continues to rehab from a foot injury he suffered while at JMU.
The outfielder is currently playing in the Arizona Complex League, rookie-level minor league baseball.
