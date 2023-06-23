Former JMU outfielder Chase DeLauter hits first professional home run

(WHSV) - There was some very encouraging news for former James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter.

The Cleveland Guardians first round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft launched his first home run in pro ball on Thursday.

Here it is #Guardians 2022 MLB 1st Round Draft Pick 21yr old OF prospect Chase DeLauter with his 1st pro career HR tonight a 2-run shot in the 3rd inning vs the Angels in the Arizona Complex League.



Thanks for the video @TaylorM_13#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/ivYvshg9nu — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 23, 2023

DeLauter returned to game action in late May after. He continues to rehab from a foot injury he suffered while at JMU.

The outfielder is currently playing in the Arizona Complex League, rookie-level minor league baseball.

