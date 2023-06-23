Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Former JMU outfielder Chase DeLauter hits first professional home run

FILE - Former James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter
FILE - Former James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - There was some very encouraging news for former James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter.

The Cleveland Guardians first round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft launched his first home run in pro ball on Thursday.

DeLauter returned to game action in late May after. He continues to rehab from a foot injury he suffered while at JMU.

The outfielder is currently playing in the Arizona Complex League, rookie-level minor league baseball.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
An Augusta County family who wished to remain anonymous for their safety were the targets of an...
Augusta County family targeted in elaborate phone scam
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in both legs during jealous rage, police say
(Source: MGN)
Majority of charges dismissed in Page County animal cruelty and inadequate care case

Latest News

FILE - James Madison men's basketball coach Mark Byington
JMU men’s, women’s basketball learn opponents for Sun Belt-MAC Challenge
Julie Myers resigns
Julie Myers resigns as UVA head women’s lacrosse coach after 28 seasons
Former James Madison defensive lineman Jamare Edwards has been selected by the Las Vegas Vipers...
Jamare Edwards selected by Las Vegas Vipers in XFL Draft
Jack Cone signs with Washington Wild Things
Jack Cone signs with Washington Wild Things