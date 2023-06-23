Once Upon A Child in Harrisonburg giving onesies to expecting and new mothers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Once Upon a Child in Harrisonburg is giving back to the community with a new promotion.

They are giving away 30 free onesies a piece to expecting and new mothers who sign up for its New Parent Club.

“Extra outfits are always a need and bodysuits are an absolute essential during summertime so we have been accumulating body suits for four or five months so that we could try to do this new promotion to kick off our New Parent Club,” Liz Dean, owner of the Harrisonburg Once Upon A Child said.

From now until July 3 expecting or new mothers can sign up for the New Parent Club at the store and pick out the bodysuits/onesies on the same day.

The store asks you to show proof of ultrasound or to bring your newborn in.

“There’s so many families in the community that are looking for a little bit of extra help and we want to try to help seal that little gap,” Dean said.

Dean said during the summer is when they get the most onesies brought into the store, so they wanted to try something new this year.

“We are locally owned, and we are part of the community, and we want to give back in any way that we can,” she said.

Those interested can sign up for the New Parent Club over the phone or in-store and pick from sizes newborn to nine months from the bins.

“We would love to be able to gift your new baby and fill that closet up,” Dean said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.