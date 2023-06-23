Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Protest demands new leader for the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind

The spark started when a change was proposed for the deaf community's mascot at the school...
The spark started when a change was proposed for the deaf community's mascot at the school being changed from its traditional cardinal.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Some parents and alumni of the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind want its current superintendent, Pat Trice, out.

Many members connected with the school staged a peaceful protest at the intersections of Beverly Street and Augusta Street for the public to understand what is going on. The spark started when a change was proposed for the deaf community’s mascot at the school changed from its traditional cardinal, which dug a hole for protesters on why they are fighting for Trice’s removal.

“She’s not being very transparent. She’s also been taking away the students’ first amendment rights. I noticed that the students are extremely upset. They really want to fight against us, they feel like it’s their responsibility to speak up, and we as alumni feel the same,” VSDB Alumni Patti Cooke said.

The superintendent’s renewal is scheduled to happen June 30, in time for the new fiscal year, which is why those who care want to take their passion to the streets.

People on these corners are standing up for the Deaf community here. The protest itself is a sign that they want change that reflects who they are better.

The school in Staunton is for the deaf and the blind, but one student says she dropped out because she felt pushed aside.

“Hearing people are trying to come to the school too and it’s not good. We don’t want her contract renewed with a lot of problems that are happening so we just want her out,” Former VSDB Student Saniya said.

Saniya shared that other students are transferring out as well for similar reasons.

“We want someone new, someone who understands the deaf and blind community, not just the blind community,” VSDB Alumni Patti Cooke said.

The common goal is to get wheels in motion for better representation at the school. The protest is set to continue Saturday, June 24 at noon.

A petition calling for her removal has been up for weeks, collecting more than 300 signatures.

Trice said she had no comment regarding the petition or protest when WHSV reached out to her.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
An Augusta County family who wished to remain anonymous for their safety were the targets of an...
Augusta County family targeted in elaborate phone scam
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in both legs during jealous rage, police say
(Source: MGN)
Majority of charges dismissed in Page County animal cruelty and inadequate care case

Latest News

Crack o’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro will be the first restaurant in the area to offer an entirely...
Crack o’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro needs $15,000 for new home’s hood system
Valley farmer enjoying recent rain
Gluten Free Bakery
(FILE)
Central Virginia Beekeepers Association discusses sharp honeybee population decline