Riverheads District Supervisor Mike Shull gives update on Greenville developments

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads District Supervisor Mike Shull holds a meeting to update Augusta County residents on the status of developments in Greenville.

The traffic on Route 11 near Riverheads Elementary and the I-81 exit 213 entrance ramp has caused headaches for drivers in Augusta County. With construction traffic and semi-trucks turning around, people are asking for some remedies for the traffic.

At the community meeting, both federal and state employees will be there discussing Route 11 and the entrance ramp. Shull said he hopes they reevaluate the ramp and make some necessary changes. The public will be allowed to make suggestions and have their comments heard by VDOT.

Shull said the public meeting will give residents and businesses the opportunity to speak their frustrations, make their suggestions or show their support for the plans of the future.

“Businesses come and things, it will be a process and go through the public hearing so they can sort of see what is coming,” Shull said. “We’ve heard from all the folks about the traffic issues and things, but we’d like to hear from the businesses and let them give their side.”

The unoccupied space along Route 11 is a hybrid of business zone and agricultural zone. Shull said the agricultural zone might have to be rezoned to business as the population continues to grow.

The construction traffic can be attributed to the new middle school coming to Greenville. Riverhead’s middle school is expected to open in 2024.

With the current traffic issues, potential businesses are scouting out the location. Adding a business to the busy highway will create a mix of increased school traffic and business traffic.

Shull said organizations are already looking at the area for their business, with one company expected to be at the meeting.

“We had a warehouse that was looking at coming in here, but they pulled that out,” Shull said. “The land here is zoned business and things so we’re going to have the potential for more business and things here and trying to mix that with school traffic. It’s an issue for a lot of the area residents here.”

Shull said if you could not come to the meeting, you can contact him and ask him questions or give your suggestions.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.