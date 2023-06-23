Starlite Drive-in set to open next week

Draw Your Weather
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Starting June 29, people can put their cars in park and catch a movie on the big screen in Christiansburg.

Starlite Drive-in will open for its 70th season.

The drive-in is a staple to the Christiansburg community and beyond.

“We’ve had reach all the way down to North Carolina, all the way up to Ohio,” Operations Manager Jonathon Taylor said.

Next weekend, the theater will open back up to the public. Taylor says there are new features this year including plans to announce first-run movies further in advance, a membership option, and car hops for concessions.

“Car hops will be walking around the field, they’ll be able to take your order, process payment right on the car side, transmit the order to the concession stand, and it’ll be brought up to your car so you don’t even have to go in,” he said.

The theater will be open Friday through Sunday, but this week, there will be a soft opening Thursday night. The theater will show “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“It’s a cool, cool thing from back in the day that’s still around, and there’s not many of them left,” Taylor said.

This year, tickets will be $10 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

