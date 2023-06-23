Draw Your Weather
‘This is super special.’ Central High grad plays role in Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship

Vegas Golden Knights head of sports performance and reconditioning Aaron Heishman holds the...
Vegas Golden Knights head of sports performance and reconditioning Aaron Heishman holds the Stanley Cup after the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on June 13, 2023.(Vegas Golden Knights)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WHSV) - You won’t find Aaron Heishman’s name in the box score for any Vegas Golden Knight’s game anytime soon but that doesn’t mean his role with the organization isn’t important.

Heishman, a Central High grad, plays a critical role the NHL organization behind the scenes. The Woodstock native is the head of sports science and reconditioning for the Golden Knights. Heishman works closely with the team’s medical and performance staff to ensure players stay in the best shape possible and avoid injuries.

WHSV recently caught up with Heishman after Vegas won its first Stanley Cup and he touched on a number of topics, including:

  • The excitement following the Stanley Cup
  • Picking up the Stanley Cup on the ice after the series-clinching win
  • Heishman’s role with the organization and what a typical day is like
Aaron Heishman Part I with WHSV on June 22, 2023

On Friday in sports, WHSV will air more from our conversation with Heishman.

