‘This is super special.’ Central High grad plays role in Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship

(WHSV) - You won’t find Aaron Heishman’s name in the box score for any Vegas Golden Knight’s game anytime soon but that doesn’t mean his role with the organization isn’t important.

Heishman, a Central High grad, plays a critical role the NHL organization behind the scenes. The Woodstock native is the head of sports science and reconditioning for the Golden Knights. Heishman works closely with the team’s medical and performance staff to ensure players stay in the best shape possible and avoid injuries.

WHSV recently caught up with Heishman after Vegas won its first Stanley Cup and he touched on a number of topics, including:

The excitement following the Stanley Cup

Picking up the Stanley Cup on the ice after the series-clinching win

Heishman’s role with the organization and what a typical day is like

Aaron Heishman Part I with WHSV on June 22, 2023

On Friday in sports, WHSV will air more from our conversation with Heishman.

