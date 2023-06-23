Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Traveling this summer? Here’s how to make sure your trip is a healthy one

Dr. William Brady says before you travel, consider your health status and talk with your doctor...
Dr. William Brady says before you travel, consider your health status and talk with your doctor if you have concerns.(Pixabay)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to AAA, more people are traveling this summer compared with the last few years. Some travel bookings have even met or exceeded pre-Pandemic levels.

Dr. William Brady, a UVA Health emergency medicine physician and travel medicine expert, offers some tips before traveling.

Starting with common sense goes a long way, said Dr. Brady. He encourages people to assess their own health before traveling, and to consider talking with your doctor about whether it’s appropriate for you to travel.

He reminds people to manage and plan for long-term or chronic healthcare needs. For some, particularly those traveling abroad, it might be important to consider travel insurance with medical benefits.

“Some of these policies have medical evacuation benefits, meaning if you need to be moved urgently from one area of the world to another to get better healthcare, that’s important,” he said. “And of course repatriation, helping you return back to your home region for an illness or injury. Sometimes that’s not easily done if you’ve had a significant illness or injury while traveling.”

Dr. Brady said if you have a medical emergency while traveling, don’t ignore it and seek care. Know where you can go to get assistance and remember, calling 9-1-1 is exclusive to the United States.

And lastly, he reminds travelers that some places have medical care that is not equal to what we’re used to in the United States and to plan accordingly.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in both legs during jealous rage, police say
(Source: MGN)
Majority of charges dismissed in Page County animal cruelty and inadequate care case
Oceangate Titan Submersible
Virginia Tech professor shares insight on missing Titanic submersible

Latest News

Every participant gets a pack of nalaxone just for completing the training.
Massanutten Library hopes to save lives with free opioid education series
The point is to make people feel more comfortable about knowing where their health is at.
Broadway Lions Club hosts first-ever health fair Saturday
Sentara RMH Diversity and Inclusion Officer Silvia Garcia-Romero is all for introducing the...
Early outreach to kids proven effective to combat nursing shortage
wound care
Healthwise: Wound Care
This year's ride to prevent suicide brought in more than $17 thousand for three suicide...
Ride to Fight Suicide supports prevention, strength, and hope