Valley farmer enjoying recent rain

This week’s much needed rain brought a big sigh of relief for farmers in the Valley. The dry...
This week’s much needed rain brought a big sigh of relief for farmers in the Valley. The dry spring has been very tough on crops that were planted early even with irrigation.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week’s much needed rain brought a big sigh of relief for farmers in the Valley. The dry spring has been very tough on crops that were planted early even with irrigation.

“It’s a huge relief. This rain has saved a lot of the crops that were planted in mid-spring, they were starting to dry up so it’s just been a wonderful thing to see this rain coming,” said Glen Rodes, a farmer in Rockingham County.

Certain crops have been hit harder than others by the dry conditions and will need more rainfall going into the rest of the summer.

“Some crops are more drought tolerant than others, corn needs a lot of rain, soybeans maybe not so much. But any of the small grain crops early in the spring need a significant amount of rain and later in the year not so much but I would say corn has been affected the most,” said Rodes.

While most crops need rain right now, Rodes said for some crops like wheat farmers don’t need rain right now.

“When a wheat crop is ready to harvest the seeds are fully developed and if they get wet and stay wet they start to sprout on the stalk which damages them. So it’s nice if you can have a little dry spell during wheat harvest or even hay harvest, if you have hay on the ground you want a couple days of dry weather to get the hay up,” he said.

Rodes said that because of the dry conditions some cattle farmers around the area had to already feed the hay they harvested in the spring to their cattle which is not good. Overall he said farming conditions appear to be in good shape going forward but more rain is needed.

“This rain has really helped a lot. We’re not caught up per say, there will be groundwater issues if we don’t get more rain but this was really a nice rain to get. It’s kind of spotty in the valley some people were getting three-four inches, here we probably have only gotten two inches but still a really nice rain,” he said.

Rodes said that a couple of inches of rain every two weeks is about the amount that farmers need right now.

