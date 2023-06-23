Draw Your Weather
Woman wanted on child abuse charge in Amherst County; potentially traveling with endangered infant

Crystal Monique Beeson, wanted in Amherst County.
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted on an outstanding warrant related to child abuse.

36-year-old Crystal Monique Beeson is wanted for Abuse and neglect of a child.

Deputies say Beeson is white, 5′9″ and 123 pounds with brown eyes, and brown or blond hair.

Beeson was last reported seen in the Lynchburg area and might be traveling with an endangered infant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Beeson’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Taylor with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-916-9373.

