Benefit shows out for 7-year-old Elkton girl after emergency brain surgery

The recovery is just starting but everyone's confident in the special girl they know Willow is.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Willow Shifflett is standing tall one week after undergoing emergency brain surgery. A cystic tumor was found and taken out after she had headaches.

“Surgery was a week ago today so we are much better,” Willow’s Mom Natalie Shifflett said.

Willow is a pee-wee barrel racer and cheerleader when she is not assisting her parents with their food truck business, Mr. BBQ. She says she could not do what she loves while going through the process.

“You can’t do very much you just have to sit at home and just chill out,” said Willow.

A benefit of auctions, barbecue plates, and a bake sale rallied to help the Shifflett family carry the financial cost of medical expenses with strength. The barbecue was sold out before 1:00 pm with people bringing baked goods to make sure there was enough on the table until the end.

“We’re really thankful that happened because we needed it,” Willow said.

Willow and her family had a message for everyone on her team.

“We do wanna thank everybody who had any part in there overwhelming to see the local support and the love that we felt right and we’re just really thankful for it,” Natalie said.

Willow’s extended family finds the outcome of this experience as a miracle and a result of what having faith can do.

The recovery is just starting but everyone’s confident in the special girl they know Willow is.

The benefit events continue with the horse expedition, hosted by JM Equine LLC, happening at 435 Lofton Road in Raphine, VA on Sunday at 2 p.m.

