Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into waters below

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below.(Matthew Brown | AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed overnight, causing portions of a freight train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below.

There was no immediate word from authorities on whether anyone was injured. Officials at the Montana Rail Link could not be reached immediately Saturday for comment.

Numerous tank cars were partially submerged in the river early Saturday, and railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) west of Billings. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a yellow liquid pouring out of tank cars.

The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse.

Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
An Augusta County family who wished to remain anonymous for their safety were the targets of an...
Augusta County family targeted in elaborate phone scam
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Berry is hoping to make an appearance at Bridgewater Foods in the coming weeks to support his...
Bucky Berry returns home after weeks in hospital and rehab center, in need of communities help
A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Latest News

FILE: The Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states
A Phoenix man says his SUV was shot at random when traveling on the highway.
‘Lucky to be alive’: Man says his SUV was shot at random while driving on highway
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Moscow’s mayor asks residents not to use cars or work Monday amid rebellion by mercenary chief
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More showers and storms for the weekend