Local farmers thankful for much needed rain this week

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The rain we’ve received this week has made farmers happy.

Michael Myers, owner of Myers Pumpkins in Rockingham County said the rain is just what was needed to get fall crops going. Despite the beneficial rain taking some time to come, it won’t really affect the outcome in the fall.

“If we wanted it to be dry, we would rather it be dry in the month of June, not July or August. So the timing is not as critical as it could have been. If it would have gone into July with no significant rainfall, the corn, the pumpkins, and other crops would have had a significant failure,” Myers said.

Myers said he’s looking for at least half of an inch of rain every week for the next several weeks to keep growing ideal. If we were to enter another dry spell, that could potentially still cause significant problems.

The next drought monitor comes out Thursday and this week’s rain will have been factored into the drought status.

A reminder we don't get the full impact of the rain on the drought until next week.

There will be improvements in some areas but the rain this week won't fully bust the drought https://t.co/eDoOyOjZGe — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) June 22, 2023

