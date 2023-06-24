Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Local farmers thankful for much needed rain this week

Michael Myers said about 2 inches of rain has fallen this week so far at his pumpkin patch.
Michael Myers said about 2 inches of rain has fallen this week so far at his pumpkin patch.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The rain we’ve received this week has made farmers happy.

Michael Myers, owner of Myers Pumpkins in Rockingham County said the rain is just what was needed to get fall crops going. Despite the beneficial rain taking some time to come, it won’t really affect the outcome in the fall.

“If we wanted it to be dry, we would rather it be dry in the month of June, not July or August. So the timing is not as critical as it could have been. If it would have gone into July with no significant rainfall, the corn, the pumpkins, and other crops would have had a significant failure,” Myers said.

Myers said he’s looking for at least half of an inch of rain every week for the next several weeks to keep growing ideal. If we were to enter another dry spell, that could potentially still cause significant problems.

The next drought monitor comes out Thursday and this week’s rain will have been factored into the drought status.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
An Augusta County family who wished to remain anonymous for their safety were the targets of an...
Augusta County family targeted in elaborate phone scam
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in both legs during jealous rage, police say
Berry is hoping to make an appearance at Bridgewater Foods in the coming weeks to support his...
Bucky Berry returns home after weeks in hospital and rehab center, in need of communities help

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More showers and storms for the weekend
Weekend Fastcast June 24-25
Protest demands new leader for the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind
Crack o’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro will be the first restaurant in the area to offer an entirely...
Crack o’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro needs $15,000 for new home’s hood system