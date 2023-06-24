More showers and storms for the weekend

**A radar outage is expected from our main radar site in DC (Sterling) from June 20-30th. We are already on the edge of multiple radar sites as is, so radar coverage over the next 10 days will be a struggle. On our WHSV weather app it will try to show you what’s happening but there will be gaps in the coverage. So be aware there will be times it may show that it is dry and it’s not. This was a planned outage because of a necessary upgrade.**

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day and warm, humid with temperatures rising into the 60s. An isolated shower in the morning then a few spotty showers and storms in the afternoon. This will not be fully widespread. Most of the showers or a storm will be along and east of I-81. Very warm and humid for the afternoon with highs around 80. Isolated shower or storm before sunset. Drying out for the evening behind a front. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A very warm day, humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Only an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Most stay dry. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Watching the potential for a round of showers and storms overnight. This will depend on how much thunderstorm development there is across the Midwest. Stay tuned.

MONDAY: *Depending on how much thunderstorm development there is across the Midwest Sunday night, this will affect our storm activity Monday. If we start with rain and storms, that can limit more storms for the rest of the day. If we start dry, we’ll likely have a more active afternoon ahead of the cold front with more rain and storms during the afternoon. A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 60s and more clouds than sun. Very warm, humid and partly sunny for the day with highs in the 80s. Temperatures depend on the timing of the front. Stay tuned for updates. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to sun to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Still warm and humid, mostly cloudy. Only an isolated shower for the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Finally a break in the humidity. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds around to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

