Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Police: 84-year-old woman killed; man seriously injured in dog attack

An Arizona woman was killed and a man was left seriously injured in a dog attack.
An Arizona woman was killed and a man was left seriously injured in a dog attack.(marje via Canva)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating a deadly dog attack.

The Sierra Vista Police Department reports that officers were called to a neighborhood on Friday regarding an active dog attack.

KOLD reports that arriving officers spotted a dog attacking 55-year-old Sam Sanches Jr.

Authorities said the officers killed the dog and provided aid to Sanches. The 55-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Helene Jackson, 84, was found injured in the same area. She was transported to a hospital but later pronounced dead. Additionally, officers found Jackson’s dog deceased next to her body.

According to officers, another dog involved was also shot and killed at the scene.

Sierra Vista police said their investigation continues and anyone with further information has been urged to contact Det. Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
An Augusta County family who wished to remain anonymous for their safety were the targets of an...
Augusta County family targeted in elaborate phone scam
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
The spark started when a change was proposed for the deaf community's mascot at the school...
Protest demands new leader for the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind
Berry is hoping to make an appearance at Bridgewater Foods in the coming weeks to support his...
Bucky Berry returns home after weeks in hospital and rehab center, in need of communities help

Latest News

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More showers and storms next few days
Evening Fastcast June 24
This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to...
Canada investigating why Titanic-bound submersible imploded
A tornado strikes a coal mine in Wyoming while workers were in the midst of a shift change...
Tornado rips through massive Wyoming coal mining site, injures 8 people