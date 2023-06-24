Speed cameras added to work zone on East Market Street in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More safety measures are coming to the work zone along East Market Street in Harrisonburg.

The bridge reconstruction happening along the roadway is expected to last for some time and officials are trying to get drivers to become more cautious in the area.

As crews work right along the roadways, Harrisonburg Public Works is trying to make it safer space for all.

“We’ve been about six months into the construction of exit 247 on East Market Street in the city of Harrisonburg and we’ve noticed in the first six months we’re having a tough time keeping speeds under control, it is a 25 mile per hour work zone but we routinely see cars go much faster through the work zone,” Tom Hartman, Director of Public Works for the city of Harrisonburg said.

Through working with the Harrisonburg Police Department, Harrisonburg Public Works said they decided to add mobile speed cameras in the work zone.

“It would allow us to monitor speeds whenever work is being completed inside of the work zone and if we identify speeding vehicles through that time period it takes a picture of the rear license plate and sends a citation to that individual or the owner of that vehicle,” Hartman said.

The speed cameras will be turned on Monday.

The city is giving drivers a two-month grace period where if you’re caught speeding through this zone you will get a warning letter in the mail.

Hartman said around Aug 15 a $100 fine will be issued to those the camera catches speeding through the work zone.

“Studies show that if you have a collision at 25 you’re much more likely to survive than if you were even at 34 or 45 miles an hour and unfortunately in the work zone we were seeing speeds greater than 45 on a routine basis, which scares us when we think about those are our friends, our neighbors, collogues out there we want to make sure they’re going to get home safely,” Hartman said.

Harrisonburg Public Works said they have worked with the app Waze, to put an alert on drivers, especially tourists and travelers phones, to alert them about the work zone and reduced speed.

Hartman said it’s too soon to tell how long the cameras will stay up, but he said it could be until the end of construction.

