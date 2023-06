(WHSV) - Mother nature came calling for some but not all Valley Baseball League games on Friday afternoon.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Covington at Harrisonburg before the game was suspended in the fourth inning due to inclement weather. The game will resume on July 15.

Additional scores are below.

Friday night's Valley Baseball League scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/6gX5uWc9j8 — WHSV Sports (@WHSVScoreZone) June 24, 2023

